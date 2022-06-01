Rafael Nadal is through to his 15th French Open semi-final on Thursday morning by beating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four epic sets. The 59th meeting between the players ended 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 and lasted four hours and 12 minutes.

Djokovic said he lost to a ‘better player,’ while the king of clay, who is chasing a 14th title in Paris and a 22nd Grand Slam, said afterward he had not won anything by beating Djokovic in the quarter-final.

This was Nadal’s 10th meeting against Djokovic at Roland Garros and an eighth victory. At the post-match press conference, Nadal said, “It is just a quarter-final match, I didn’t win anything.

“So, I just give myself the chance to be back on court in two days. Playing another semi-final in Roland Garros means a lot to me. If I am not playing good or if I’m losing the semi-final match, it’s not gonna be because I am not focused on that semi-final match.”

He thanked the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

“The crowd has been amazing since the beginning of the tournament. I think they probably know that I’m not gonna be here for many more times.

“The feeling of playing in the most important place and the most special place personally in my tennis career, and feel the support of the crowd is just something very difficult to describe.

“I can’t thank enough everyone here in Paris for making me feel that way; it’s been one of these unforgettable nights.”

A subdued Djokovic said, “He showed why he’s a great champion. You know, staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did.

“Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it. I lost to a better player today,” Djokovic added.

His semi-final opponent will be Alexander Zverev, who needed four tough sets to get over the challenge of tennis’ new sensation, Carlos Alcaraz.

