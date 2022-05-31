The 2022 Australian Open was an eyesore for Novak Djokovic. He was deported and embarrassed when many believed he was going to win his 21st Grand Slam, having won the Australian Open nine times and in the last three consecutively.

But he lost the plot and a miraculous physical recovery by Rafael Nadal climaxed in a 21st Grand Slam. On Tuesday at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic and Nadal will clash for the 59th time in their careers-the most by two players in the ATP.

Last year, Nadal beat the Serb in the Rome Masters before the commencement of the French Open. This year, Djokovic won the Rome tournament and is motivated by some ‘anger’ at the missed chance at the Australia Open.

Nadal was pushed to the limit in the fourth round clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime and he needed five sets to make it to the quarter-final while Djokovic has not dropped a set at Roland Garros.

They have met four times in Paris with Nadal taking three wins to Djokovic’s one.

2020 – Final Rafael Nadal – 6-0 6-2 7-5

2015 – Quarter Final Novak Djokovic – 7-5 6-3 6-1

2014 – Final Rafael Nadal – 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4

2013 – Semi Final Rafael Nadal – 6-4 3-6 6-1 6 6-7 9-7

Nadal is French Open royalty with 13 titles and Djokovic will face the Spaniard with a majority of fans at Philippe-Chatrier on his side.

Djokovic was booed in his fourth round win over Diego Schwartzman and he will expect similar treatment when he faces the ultimate French Open darling.

Nadal has said he does not know how far he can push his body but that he will fight to the end against a player who holds a 30-28 head-to-head edge over him.

“I didn’t play these kind of matches for the last three months, so going to be a big challenge for me,” Nadal said in the post-match press conference.

“Of course he already won I think last nine matches in a row, winning in Rome and now winning here in straight sets every match. Probably he will be confident.

“I know how is my situation, and I accept it well. I’m going to fight for it. I can’t complain much. I am in the quarter-finals of Roland-Garros. Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes after, positive hopes after Rome, I even don’t know if I would be able to be here.

“So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland-Garros in my tennis career, no? That’s my situation now.”

For Djokovic who is chasing a 21st Grand Slam title, to equal Nadal-not spending, much time in his march to the quarter-final should be a bonus. “I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to the quarter-finals, knowing that playing him in Roland-Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else.

“It happens. It’s a huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland-Garros. I’m ready for it. I like my chances.”

The match serves off at 11 a.m. Nigerian time.

