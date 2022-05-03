Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna is not resting on his oars as he continues to scale new heights in the game of Table Tennis.

On Tuesday, Aruna hit another all-time high by breaking into the top 10 in the world as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released its latest rankings.

Aruna’s new ranking of number 10 in the world was achieved following the approval of the new World Ranking system by the ITTF Executive Committee.

According to World Table Tennis (WTT), it has been a long time coming as the King of Africa has finally made it into the Top 10 in the world.

“Aruna has truly been mister consistent in both his performances and his participation.

“The Nigerian has spent the last year notching up a string of finishes inside the top eight while being one of the most active players on the WTT scene.

“It has included sensational headlines such as taking out China’s rising stars in succession at the 2022 WTT Star Contender Doha and a quarterfinal appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals.

It looks like the 33-year-old is just getting started,” said the WTT.

With the new ranking, Aruna officially becomes the first-ever African, Nigerian, and black player to be rated in the top 10 in the world table tennis ranking.

Also, Egypt’s Omar Assar returned to the top 18 in the world ranking after the African champion gained eight steps up in the rating to occupy the 18th place in the Men’s singles ranking.

Unlike Aruna and Assar, the trio of Ahmed Saleh of Egypt, Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal, and Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo dropped in their ranking.

Saleh dropped nine steps down to 58th, Diaw slid to 61st while Omotayo dropped by 10 steps to be ranked 99th.

However, Bode Abiodun gained 34 steps up to be rated 97th in the world.

In the women’s ranking, Egypt’s Mariam Alhodaby is the highest-ranked African female player in the 40th position.

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem who is the country’s highest-ranked woman is in the 89th position having moved up 10 places from the last ranking.

The top three positions in the world for both men and women are occupied by Chinese players.