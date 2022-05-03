The NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals kicked off on Monday night at the FTX Arena in Miami and the Heat with Bam Adebayo and D’Tigers’ guard, Gabe Vincent took the first game of the series 106-92.

Adebayo, who represented the USA at the last Olympic Games where he helped his team to the gold medal, was a dominant force on both ends of the court.

The 6’9″ centre made 24 points and, more significantly, pulled down 12 rebounds. Tyler Herro had the most buckets with 25 points, including four three-pointers from six attempts.

Vincent came off the bench to add 10 buckets in 29 minutes of action as he continued to post excellent performances in the playoffs.

The player has posted an average of nine points over the last five playoff games logging 130 minutes in the win over the Atalanta Hawks and now the Philadelphia 76ers.

Gabe Vincent and-one 🔥 Tough. pic.twitter.com/WJCBeBeBeK — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 3, 2022

Both teams were missing significant players.

Joel Embid was absent for the 76ers while Kyle Lowry was absent with a hamstring injury copped against the Hawks in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs on April 22.

Miami Heat manager Erik Spoelstra has praised Vincent for stepping into Lowry’s spot. “The whole team feels comfortable with him in that role, and he’s earned it.”

Heat forward Jimmy Butler also said about Vincent’s contribution, “Gabe has been playing that way for us all year long.

“I think that he does more than just shoot threes. He’s getting into the paint and getting guys the ball.

“He’s pesky as hell on the defensive end, making it tough for whoever he is lined up against. He doesn’t back down. We all respect that.

Vincent will hope his big-game interventions yield more positive results when Game 2 tips off on Wednesday in Miami.