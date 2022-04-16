Team Bayelsa Friday in Abuja emerged champions of the first edition of the National Para Games after hauling a total of 93 medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa won 31 gold, 30 silver and 32 bronze medals to win the Games held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Ismail Abubakar, Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development who represented the Minister, Sunday Dare, during the Games’ closing ceremony, commended the states which participated.

He praised them for their cooperation during the seven-day event.

“I thank Almighty God for the huge success recorded in the games and I also wish to express my profound gratitude to all the states which participated in this first edition.

“I also thank all the team officials and athletes, as well as sponsors for all their participation,” Abubakar said.

Peter Nelson, Chairman of the Games’ Local Organising Committee (LOC), while speaking also, said the next edition of the competition would be more interesting than the first edition.

“Para athletes have been making the nation proud at international events and it is enough for the Federal Government to show through this event that the country has good intentions for them.

“This is why we can promise that the second edition of the National Para Games will be more interesting,” he said.

Nelson disclosed that the second edition was expected to take place next year, while subsequent editions would be after every two years.

“This was put in place to lessen the burden on states, in having to fund athletes for both the National Para Games and the National Sports Festival in the same year,” he said.

NAN reports that teams from 20 states and the FCT participated in the maiden edition of the National Para Games which began on Saturday.

Below are the top five positions on the Games’ final medals table:

States Gold Silver Bronze Total Position

Bayelsa 31 30 32 93 1st

Oyo 24 15 21 60 2nd

Kano 21 13 8 42 3rd

Edo 17 5 1 23 4th

Ondo 15 11 3 29 5th

(NAN)