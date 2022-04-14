Even though her petite look bellies her humongous achievements, Allyson Felix’s near two-decade activities on the athletics track have been nothing short of phenomenal.

But like everything which has a beginning, the American athlete has emotionally announced she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 athletics season.

An inspiration not just to American athletes, the ‘Allyson effect’ cuts across women in different sports and races.

Having come, seen, and conquered, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist believes it is time to quit the stage as she has given her all to the sports down the years.

Overall, Felix has won 11 Olympic medals.

The American has also won 18 medals at the world championships, including 13 gold medals

Felix, 36, announced her impending retirement on Instagram.

“As a little girl, they called [me] chicken legs. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined a career like this,” Felix wrote. “I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to run and for the first time, I’m not sure I have anything left to give.

“I want to say goodbye and thank you to the people who have helped shape me the only way I know — with one last run.”

Felix won gold in the 200 meters in London in 2012 and picked up six others in relays over four Olympics — Beijing in 2008, London, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and Tokyo last summer.

She also won two silver medals (2004, 2008) in the 200 metres, one silver (2016), and one bronze (Tokyo) in the 400 metres.

Felix is also a five-time winner of the Jesse Owens/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award as the top United States track athlete of the year. The Los Angeles native won in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2015.

More recently, Felix has been making her voice heard around key issues bedevilling women in sport and beyond.

Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix cut ties with Nike, unhappy with the double standards and the way the company treated pregnant athletes.

In her Instagram post, she said: “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter

“I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women. Here’s to my final season.”