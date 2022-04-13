The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has appointed former international athlete and Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria for the 2022 Commonwealth Games that are scheduled for Birmingham, England from July 28, 2022.

Alli, who was the captain of Team Nigeria in two consecutive Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, is expected to bring his experiences as a former athlete and his expertise as an administrator to bear on Nigeria’s participation at the Games.

Alli is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist following his feat at the Auckland 1990 Games where his leap of 8.39m was good enough for a first-place finish.

He will, in collaboration with the Ministry, coordinate and ensure the success of Team Nigeria by working as a bridge between the athletes, federations, and the Ministry, ensuring there is synergy in the team.

Nigeria finished in ninth place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, winning nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while her best performance ever was in Victoria, Canada in 1994 where she won eleven gold, thirteen silver, and thirteen bronze medals to finish fourth.