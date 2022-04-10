UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, fought out a gruelling victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on Sunday but rather than position him as an instant title contender, the win rather put question marks on the fast-rising star’s readiness to square up with UFC welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman.

Prior to his fight with the Number 2-ranked Gilbert Burns, Chimaev had four fights in the UFC, which he won by very easy and very quick finishes. These fights were against fighters ranked below 10. In those four fights, the No. 11-ranked contender was hit only once and spent only 12 minutes during the four bouts.

For emphasis, each fight is supposed to last 15 minutes but Chimaev finished all four in a combined 12 minutes.

So while everyone expected him to be tested against Burns, one of the elites of the division, most people expected Chimaev to eventually make easy work of the fight. Instead, we were treated to one of the best MMA fights in history with Chimaev forced to fight the full 15 minutes for the first time in his career.

He suffered a broken face and fatigued lungs in the process. While he eventually got the win via decision-the first-ever decision win of his career, the holes in his game were thoroughly exposed. And most people who reacted after the fight commented that he isn’t ready to face a highly cerebral fighter like Usman.

After the fight, UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, said: “This fight just proves how great is Kamaru Usman. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you’ll know.”

The fight against Burns in question was Kamaru Usman’s third title defence against Burns at UFC 258 in February 2021.

While Burns started well, he soon succumbed to the superior power of the champ who finished him in very easy fashion in the third round, something Chimaev didn’t even come close to achieving.

But other MMA fans were more direct in their assessments of Chimaev. For Weasle MMA for instance, Khamzat simply isn’t ready for Usman.

Robbie Poirier tweeted “I am a big fan of Khamzat, but Kamaru Usman would destroy him.”

After struggling against Burns, Boxing World believes Khamzat would find himself in the hospital if he stepped foot in the cage with Kamaru Usman.

“The only thing I can say is that Kamaru Usman will kill him. He’s not even closer to Usman’s level,” HHaikouHra said.

And to crown it all, Mojahed Fudailat thinks Khamzat isn’t ready for either Usman or his compatriot, the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

While Khamzat Chimaev retains his unbeaten status (11-0) and might climb into the title picture with that win over Burns, a lot of people think he isn’t yet ready to compete for the title. And UFC President Dana White seems to agree, having made it clear that Chimaev would fight No. 1 contender, Colby Covington, next.

Usman is the Number 1 pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. While he is still in recovery from a wrist problem, he nonetheless has his hands full having been billed to defend his welterweight title against No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards.

He is also expected to make a cross-over into boxing where his team has been working on a possible mega-fight against boxing’s pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez.

Hopefully, the champ’s busy schedule would give Chimaev ample time to work on his weaknesses and finally be ready for a possible showdown with the Nigerian Nightmare.