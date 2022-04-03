Iga Swiatek beat Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 on Sunday to confirm her status as women’s tennis’ new No.1 player after Ashleigh Barty’s sudden and surprise retirement.

The 2020 French Open champion, 20, has won all three 1000 Masters tournaments in 2022 and a 17-match unbeaten streak has taken the Pole to the No.1 spot.

After dismantling a resurgent Osaka in 79 minutes, Swiatek said: “I just feel really satisfied and fulfilled and also proud of myself,” after she won herself $1,231,245 and 1000 tournament points.

“I feel like I have got to celebrate because I don’t know how long I can keep up with this streak.”

On the way to becoming the best women’s tennis player in the world, she also made history as she became just the fourth player ever to win both the Indian Wells and Miami WTA 1000 Masters tournaments in the same season. Swiatek joins Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016).

Swiatek added: “I feel pretty privileged that I can be amongst those players because I wouldn’t even dream of it a few years ago.

“I knew it was going to be tough playing these two tournaments in a row. I realised at the end it’s just another match and I took it to ep by step.”

Barty retired with 7,980 points, miles ahead of second-placed Swiatek on 5,776 points but the Australian’s abrupt departure means the 20-year-old Pole must ascend to the No.1 spot after turning professional in 2016.

In taking the giant leap to the No.1 spot, Swiatek revealed she has learned more about herself. “I learned a lot about myself, that I can keep going, and I don’t need to feel like 100 per cent on points to win matches against great players.

“I can trust myself a little bit more right now. I used that streak to have more confidence, and also the ranking.”

The next phase of the season is clay, which has proven to be her best playing surface, which means the chasing players may have to wait till June to have any chance of upstaging her for the No.1 spot.