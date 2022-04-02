Basketball players on the domestic scene are arguably the worst hit by the endless crisis that continues to plague the leadership and administration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for the last six years.

NBBF factional president, Mark Igoche, made this declaration while speaking with reporters during his recent visit to Lagos for the Nigeria University Games, NUGA.

Igoche emerged as president in an election conducted in Abuja on January 31, the same day as the re-election of the FIBA-recognised NBBF president, Musa Ahmadu-Kida, in Benin City, Edo State.

While FIBA has acknowledged the latter’s election, Igoche maintains the Sports Ministry remains the custodian of the game and their directive supersedes any other.

Mr Igoche noted that the all-time low activities have forced many promising young players into early retirement.

He also pointed out that the continuing fracas has denied many others an enabling environment that could have opened doors to take their talents abroad.

Using Ejike Ugboaja, the former Players’ representative on the last NBBF board as a living example, Mr. Igoche said, “the NBA drafted Ejike Ugboaja from the local league. If we had a sustainable league, only God knows how many players would have made it like Ugboaja.”

He added, “I know players who have been forced into early retirement from basketball, not because they are old, but because of inactivity in the last five years. We have very good players who left to become labourers and casual workers, but they could have gone farther in the game if we gave them the opportunity.

“That’s what politics does, so I think it’s time we stopped this. My dream was to play in the NBA but I couldn’t, ’but I’m here to help the players achieve that. And with that, I will be fulfilled.”

While making an appeal to others who feel disgruntled to give peace a chance in the basketball family, Igoche insists he remains the only ‘legitimately’ elected president but he is ready to work with anyone who has the interest of the game ahead of any other selfish interests.

He said: “The decay in Nigerian basketball has been alarming in the last four years. That’s why I joined the race for the election and on January 31, they elected me NBBF president in Abuja. It’s a heavy task, but it’s doable.

“We want to focus on grassroots basketball development. We have the talents but we don’t harness them. If we had eight NBA Drafts last time, it means we have the talents. Then why is it not impacting the local scene? That’s the problem and reason we want to focus on the grassroots.

“What’s killing the game here is a lack of facilities. Playing on hard surfaces isn’t good; it shortens the careers of the players. We want to bring back age-grade events and the local leagues. Without the local leagues, we can’t progress,” Igoche concluded.