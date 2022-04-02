The Nigeria Women’s team at the ongoing Nigeria Cricket Federation T20i Invitational in Lagos overran the Ghanaian Women’s team for a third straight victory in the weeklong tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

Ghana had won the toss and elected to bat only to be limited to 58 runs in 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

The Nigerian Women’s team needed only 9.5 overs to drown the Ghanaian’s hope with 15-year-old Lilian Ude scoring the first hat-trick of the tournament in the process to emerge the player of the match.

Onome Oghenekevwe, Nigeria’s Coach said he is very proud of the performance of his team, adding that it was borne out of a huge commitment from the players as well as hours of hard work.

“I think the team is shaping up well and the hours of practice and commitments are being reflected in the results here. The win against Ghana today tested the team’s discipline and they responded well.

“Our next match against Rwanda is crucial and I think the mindset and the form of the players should deliver a win for us,” he said.

Nigeria and Rwanda have both carded three wins each so far in the five-nation tournament leaving the Saturday encounter between both teams as a decider for the finals.

Sierra Leone will take on The Gambia in their final quest to seal third place on the table after etching out a win against Ghana and losing to Nigeria and Rwanda. A win will fetch them a comfortable place ahead of Ghana who has one win as well from the 106 runs victory over the Gambia.

Uyi Akpata, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, said he is very pleased with the level of professionalism displayed by all involved in the tournament.

“The upside for the Federation beyond the Women’s team success so far is the level of upskilling that the Federation’s staff, Cricket administrators, and umpires in Nigeria are being empowered with.

We have the International Cricket Council, Africa’s management team here for this event and they see how hands-on the Nigeria team is. This has good implications for the future of our Cricket,” the NCF President stated.