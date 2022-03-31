After a spectacular maiden season in Italy with Napoli and also good displays for the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen emerged as the biggest winner at the 8th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Nigerian striker, who was named the Player of the Month for March in the Serie A, emerged the Striker of the Year and the King of the Pitch making him Nigeria’s Most Valuable Player for 2021.

Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femení top goal scorer, Asisat Oshoala continued her dominance of the women’s award category as she was named the Queen of the Pitch for the fourth time.

Oshoala has also bossed the annual CAF awards in a similar manner.

The 8th Nigeria Pitch Award Ceremony held after Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifier encounter between Nigeria and Ghana had a cross-section of dignitaries in attendance.

The gathering observed a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives during the attack on the ill-fated Kaduna bound train on Monday 28.

Other winners

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City FC was named the Midfielder of the Year and Victor Osimhen staved off competition from Genk FC’s Paul Onuachu and Leicester City FC’s Kelechi Iheanacho to lift the Striker of the Year award.

In other categories, 2021 League winners, Akwa United and Coach Kennedy Boboye were voted the Team of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively.

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF First Vice President emerged the winner of the Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigerian football.

Continuing in her dominance, Lagos State again won the Award for the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme as His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of the state was voted the Football Friendly Governor of the Year.

There was equally a presentation of the Sportsmanship Award to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba which was received on his behalf by AIG Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary of the Nigeria Police

Kensington Adebutu also popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu’ received the Achievement in Sport Award.

The business mogul was honoured for his contributions to the development of grassroots football through his sponsorship of an annual competition for boys and girls which has been going on for 11 years.

Shina Philips, President of the awards while rueing Nigeria’s miss from the 2022 World Cup said, the efforts of the players and others associated with the game still need to be appreciated.

“We understand that many Nigerians are disappointed but we wish to remind Nigerians that the nation has won many football matches and competitions and we ought to continue to encourage the players by rewarding them for their commitment, industry and display of talent in 2021″, Philips concluded.