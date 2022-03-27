Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has shared a video of himself in the heart of Lagos in Oshodi in the company of the promoters of the Chess in the Slum organisation.

Evra in the one-minute video shared on his Twitter handle on Saturday was all smiles as he was hailed by fans who repeatedly shouted ‘Evra Bus stop’.

The fans were highlighting the defensive capabilities of the French star which saw strikers finding it difficult to get past him in his active days.

Evra who later went on to meet the ‘street kids’ being taught chess and being given a new sense of life through the Chess in the Slum organisation said he was impressed.

Before showing up in Oshodi on Saturday, Evra had dropped a hint he was making a maiden visit to Nigeria where he knew his nickname was ‘Evra Bus Stop.’

Breaking news ! Evra bus 🚌 stop will stop to #Nigeria 🇳🇬 first time ever 🔥🔥🔥 ( @wizkidayo sorry for the remix ) 🎶 ohh I need somebody to hate me 😅♥️🙏🏽 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/BhWzBy1Vrz — Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 25, 2022

Dancing in an absolutely hilarious video with a bathrobe and an old-school wig to the song ‘Essence,’ the former Monaco defender said Nigeria was his next bus stop.

Now into football punditry, Evra won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, although he has also lost UCL finals twice, the first as a Monaco player in 2004 and the second as a Manchester United player in 2011.

While playing in the English Premier League with United, he also won the EPL on several occasions and represented France at the World Cup.

Evra going to Oshodi occured a few weeks after the same spot played host to the Canadian High commissioner to Nigeria, Kevin Tokar Bridge, in the company of eight sailors from the Royal Canadian Navy.