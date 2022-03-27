The same way many have championed for sports and entertainment to go hand in hand, the duo, education, and sports is also seen as a laudable combination that should be encouraged.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, in full glare, the management of the Children’s International School, CIS, Lekki matched words with action by honouring outstanding academic achievements and excellent sporting results from their students.

The event, which started at around 7:30 a.m. had in attendance a reasonable number of parents, guardians, and students as they officially welcomed the contingent who represented the school at the World School Games in Dubai, UAE.

With their shining medals around their necks, the student-athletes walked with their shoulders high before their colleagues, parents, and other guests as resounding applauses rent the air of the school auditorium

The school emerged as champion in the Under-13 and Under-15 categories where a total of four trophies were won in different sporting events.

CIS also earned trophies as U-13 second place overall champions, third place boys football, and also second place in athletics in both U-13 and U-15 categories.

While addressing the athletes, the principal of the School, Stewart King praised the pupils for their top-notch performances at the recent World School games.

He said; “Sport at CIS is not at extra, it is not something we do when education is over for the day, it is not something we reserve for weekends, sports in CIS is a fundamental part of who we are and what we do and what we believe.

“Sports contributes to education in the classroom. It provides principles to teach young people teamwork, resilience, commitment, and leadership. It teaches our young people not just to live by the latter of the rules but the spirit of the rules.

“They left this school to Dubai to represent every single person of the school and they did it to their very best and it showed off our school as the very best.”

Mr Stewart also admonished the athletes to appreciate the efforts of those that have made them achieve success on or before the competition.

“As you come up to get the trophies, you need to ask yourself, who else was involved in these medals around your neck?

“Was it the coaches who trained with you? Was it your parents who ensured that you were equipped and drove you here so many Saturdays, late in school so many evenings?

“Or was it your friends who encouraged you when things were tough? Maybe your siblings who encouraged you?

“Nobody wins a medal in the backroom.”

He concluded that every result achieved by the athletes has been a product of great teamwork. “Every medal, every trophy, every athlete, any great school like this is a result of a team of the unrevealed company.”

Delighted parents

A parent of the school for eight years who also doubles as the Parent Teachers Association Chairperson, Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi expressed her gratitude to the school management for the success of the sporting event.

Ms Mena-Ajakpovi, while speaking with journalists after the ceremony, said that the preparation for the World School games lasted for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She also added that participating schools pulled out due to the stringent travelling rules. While emphasising the need for child sports development, she advised parents to allow their kids to participate in sports activities.

“I will definitely recommend sports and there are various sizes to Sports, such as an inclusive program for full-bodied and handicapped.”

She concluded that sport does not limit anyone regardless of their physical challenges.

Another Parent, Tania Vasbon, said the memories of the event will stay evergreen in the minds of the students.

One of the sponsors, the First Custodian Pension representative, Oloruntimileyin George, said the reason for sponsoring the students is because the program aligns with the vision of the company.

Mr George went further that the company supports education, agility, discipline, and success. He also expressed his delight in the students’ performances at the World Students games which he believes to be a source of motivation for others.

Worthy captains

Captains of both male and female teams, Alexandre Ajayi and Mary Obi, also appreciated their teammates for their efforts during the event in Dubai.

According to Miss Obi, aside from the task, she said the trip to Dubai was fun-filled adding that they were able to network with other students who came around.

For Mr Ajayi, it was a great pleasure to finally participate in the competition after two years of waiting.

Mr Ajayi who earned medals in 100 and 200 metres, triple jump and 4×100m relay said he never expected to have such awards due to his previous experience at the event.

“The last time I went for the competition in 2018 and 2019, it was really difficult for me to compete and win medals for myself and I felt really sad and I thought this is the last time I can push myself in order so as I can win medals which I did. I trained and did what was required to win medals.”

Mr Ajayi also added that what matters to him right now is to focus on his academics.

Meanwhile, a special award was given to Atinuke Olajide for her support to the team throughout the competition.

The Coach, Ignatius Okeke said so much work was put in place to achieve the success of the event. According to the coach, he described the competition as “phenomenal.”

Mr Okeke said the athletes started preparation from last year May till the event occurred two weeks ago. He also appreciated the parents, board of PTA, sponsors, and school management for their support throughout the athletes’ participation in Dubai.

Aside from celebrating their sporting achievements, CIS also celebrated individual students who represented the school and distinguished themselves in various academic events.