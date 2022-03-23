World No.1 women’s tennis player, Ashleigh Barty, has announced her retirement from tennis. The 25-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday in a video interview by her friend Casey Dellacqua.

“I’m so happy and I’m so ready. And I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” she said.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend [retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua] to help me,” Barty said on Wednesday.

“I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together.”

Barty took a leave from tennis after the 2014 U.S. Open and returned in 2016. She also skipped a major part of 2019 because of Covid-19. She rose to No.1 in the world in 2019 and won three Grand Slam titles-the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon, and the 2022 Australian Open title.

More to follow…