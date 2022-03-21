One of the many products of Nigerian University Games (NUGA) is former D’Tigrers centre and captain, Olumide Oyedeji. The basketball star was present at the opening ceremony of the 26th NUGA Games held at the University of Lagos last Saturday as he joined other sports icons and top dignitaries to light the NUGA torch to kick off the event.

Oyedeji represented his Alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, at the 1997 Games, and afterwards, went to the World University Games in the same year to represent Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES caught up with Oyedeji during the opening ceremony. The retired Basketball star expressed delight in the high number of students available for the event.

“Well, first of all, I’m happy and excited to see all students here as they step away from academics to do what they love to do. To participate with a friendly spirit of sportsmanship. So, I’m excited and happy, hopefully, I believe talent will be discovered no doubt.”

He added that the essence of NUGA is to discover and nurture talents that will represent the country.

“Talent discovered will be nurtured and no doubt, so hopefully with the preparations this year for the World University Games they will be selected. Hopefully, there will be money to attend because that was what happened to us in 1997 in the World University Games which actually brought me to the limelight.”

The Basketball star said finances usually affect collegiate sports and hinder talents from being discovered.

“To be honest, I led my team 27 years ago at the World University Games and since then there has been a lack of money here and there. Hopefully, they can get a sponsor to move things forward, for the talents to be nurtured and discovered. The World University Games in 1997 is what really exposed me. ”

He further added that collegiate sport needs massive sponsorship so as to keep discovering and developing talents.

“Sponsorship and continuity. Hopefully, we can get everything straightened as a corporate sport to put smiles on their faces.

Meanwhile, while speaking about the NBBF crises, Olumide believed that personal ambition isn’t worth the disorganisation of the association.

“God save Nigerian Basketball. We can come together as a family, if we truly love Basketball we don’t need all this. Right now that’s what I can say is God should save Nigeria Basketball.”