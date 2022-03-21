Taylor Fritz held his nerve to beat 21-Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells final on Sunday. The 24-year-old American won in two sets of 6-3, 7-6 to win the biggest title of his career and his second-ever career title.

Nadal came into the final on a 20-match unbeaten streak that had yielded three titles, of which the biggest was the Australian Open. The Spaniard was seeking to match Novak Djokovic’s record of 37 Masters 1000.

Both players had injury concerns going into the final and Fritz revealed later in the post-match interview: “I took a couple of change of direction steps and screamed. Honestly, I was trying to act tough because I had cameras on me.” That was just hours before the final.

But he withstood the pain from his right ankle to inflict the Spaniard’s first loss in a Masters 1000 final since he lost to Roger Federer in 2017.

Fritz became the youngest to win men’s singles title since Djokovic, in 2011; the youngest American to win men’s singles title since Chang in 1996, and the youngest American to win Masters 1000 singles title since Andy Roddick in 2006.

In the award ceremony, Fritz said, “This is just one of those childhood dreams that you never even think could come true,” Fritz said in a tearful tone. “I just can’t even – I just keep saying no, no, no way it’s real.”

Nadal was also suffering from a pectoral problem and took a medical timeout in the second set. After the match, he revealed he had struggled for the last two weeks. “Congrats to you Taylor. Well done today to you and your team. You are doing great. I know it’s a big day for all of you, so enjoy it. Very well played.

“I tried my best during the last two weeks. Today it was not possible, but I had a good fight to the end. I think and I am happy for that.

“It’s been a very emotional beginning to the season for me. It’s been a while since I had a chance to play here and everyone knows it’s one of my favourite places without a doubt, so I’m very happy to be back.”

Nadal will climb to the third spot in the new ATP rankings while Fritz moves up to 13th place.