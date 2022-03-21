From winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Ese Brume went one better by getting a silver medal at the just-concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Brume’s third leap of 6.85m got her the silver behind Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta whose 7.06m leap took the gold medal.

Lorraine Ugen, representing Britain, took the bronze with a leap of 6.78m ahead of American Tiffany Flynn who also had a best leap of 6.78m.

Brume won one of only two medals won at the Olympic Games and she continued that trend by winning Nigeria’s first medal at the Indoor Championships since 2008.

She also joined an elite group of Nigerian athletes who won medals at both the indoors and outdoor World Athletic Championships and also an Olympic medal.

The other two athletes in this select group are the late Sunday Bad and 110m hurdler Glory Alozie. Brume has taken it upon herself to help break Nigeria’s barren spells in world tournaments.

Nigeria went without a medal at the World Athletics Championships for six years before she won a bronze medal in the Long Jump event in 2019. Going into last year’s Olympics, Nigeria had gone without a medal in athletics for 13 years, she came to the rescue and then to this year’s World Athletics Indoor Championship where she broke a 14-year dry spell.

And it was a great feat seeing it was Brume’s first competition in 2022. Brume’s compatriot, Ruth Usoro, finished in the eighth position with a season’s best leap of 6.69m.

Ethiopia finished in first place with four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

The U.S. came in second with three gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals while Belgium took third place with two gold medals.

Nigeria came in 25th with Brume’s silver medal.