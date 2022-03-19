The 2022 NUGA Games kicked off at the University of Lagos on Saturday, March 19 with a match past ceremony. It is expected that about 136 universities will participate in the Games, which will last for seven days.
The events are football, athletics, badminton, hockey, cricket, chess, judo, swimming, karate, squash, handball, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, and boxing. The basketball has already gotten underway already.
Enjoy these pictures from the opening ceremony.
