Former world number one, Simona Halep, emphatically dispatched unseeded Petra Matric 6-1 6-1 in Wednesday’s quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Open. Halep landed 75 per cent of her first-serves and won those points at a rate of 82 per cent (27/33).

Martic’s serve commanded much less respect, as she landed 69 per cent of her first-serves, but only won 36 per cent of those points (8/22).

After holding in her first service game, Martic allowed Halep to rattle off six consecutive games, with three double-faults assisting her Romanian opponent.

With the win, Halep booked a semi-final match-up against Polish number three seed Iga Swiatek after she prevailed in her meeting with American Madison Keys in a similar fashion.

Swiatek was off the court in less than an hour as she only conceded one game in the 6-1 6-0 thrashing.

In a well-rounded performance, Swiatek won 71 per cent of her service points (32/45), and an even more impressive two-thirds of her return points (24/36).

Speaking with the media post-match, Swiatek said: “I think [Halep] is playing great tennis right now.

“She’s basically really consistent-I don’t know how many unforced errors she did today, but I think less than 10.

“She’s in great shape, it’s going to be a great match. For me, it’s going to be a test to see how I’ve improved.”

