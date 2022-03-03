D’Tigress, Nigeria’s national female basketball team now know their World Cup opponents after the draws took place on Thursday in Australia.

The 12 best women’s basketball teams in the world were grouped and will battle at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup scheduled to run from September 22 – October 1, 2022.

The Nigeria women’s team qualified from the Belgrade tournament, after beating France and Mali and they were drawn against Serbia, France, Canada, Japan and Australia in Group B.

The draws event was hosted by Matthew Doyle, who acknowledged “the land, the country, the ancestors, the water.” The event was a purely traditional service, which paid homage to the Aborigines of Australia.

It was stated in the Nigerian team’s official Twitter handle minutes after the organizers did the draws. “The @FIBAWWC draw is set!! Assignment understood.”

The tournament has two groups with a total of 10 countries. In group A, world number one, China is joined with Belarus, Korea, United States, Bosnia Herzegovina and one other team yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Nigerian D’Tigress will again have to face off against France, whom they came from a 20-point deficit to defeat in Belgrade in February.