The days when Oshodi and its environs are only synonymous with crime and miscreants is fast disappearing.

Lately, Oshodi and the street kids that inhabit the area are hugging the headlines and for the right reasons; all thanks to the initiative by Tunde Onakoya through his Chess In Slums project.

There was another historic feat under the popular Oshodi bridge on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as the Canadian High commissioner Kevin Tokar in the company of eight sailors from the HMCS Goose Bay-a Kingston class patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy were around to play chess with the kids being trained by Chess In Slums.

While addressing the kids and other volunteers in attendance, Mr Tokar said he has been in Nigeria for over two years and he is now a ‘Nigerian’ unlike the sailors who have barely spent 48 hours in the country.

The Canadian High Commissioner hailed the ”Nigerian spirit” that has seen its citizens do many spectacular things despite the challenges in the environment.

He also hailed how communities look out for each other just as the Chess in the Slum progenitor are doing and he promised support for more projects like this that would help women and children alike.

In his account of how Tuesday’s historic event went, Onakoya through a Twitter thread wrote:

Sometime ago, Olaoluwa told me that his dream was to become a soldier so he can defend his country. I never forgot.

I mentioned it during the mentorship session and Commander Daniel Rice had a heart to heart conversation with him to help him believe that his dreams are valid. pic.twitter.com/7AmOZumBFj — chessinslums.eth (@Tunde_OD) March 1, 2022

“The High commissioner personally went around to introduce himself to every single person that was in attendance, from the children to the volunteers and the Area boys.

“He gave an inspiring speech on Nation-building and how Canada’s diplomatic relations with Nigeria has grown stronger over the years.

“He also acknowledged our efforts in creating a new Nigerian dream and giving children a new lease of hope through chess education

“We got down to business and paired some of the kids up against the Sailors, the high commissioner and the other delegates to play chess.

“This was a monumental moment in history.

“The highlight of the event was when one of the kids in our academy took on 4 Canadian Naval officers including the High commissioner in a simultaneous Chess exhibition and defeated all of them with master-level precision.”

The Chess in the slum founder added “A proud moment for all of us as we watched the children win all their games against our esteemed guests.

“For the sailors that didn’t know how to play chess, the kids shared their knowledge and introduced them to the basic rules of the game.

“The high commissioner presented new DGT chess boards as gifts to our academy

“The high commissioner was astounded by the incredible potential he saw in the lives of the children and told me how much of a life-changing experience this was for him”

The Canadian High Commission and Chess in the slum have agreed to continue to work in partnership to scale the impact in more communities.