Over 200 athletes and secondary school students have registered for the ND Western/MoC Trials taking place on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Edo State.

According to MoC Founder/CEO Bambo Akani, the talent hunt is targeted towards discovering and developing the next generation of athletes that would make the country proud at the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

Mr Akani appreciated the efforts of the title sponsors of the event for partnering with his organisation in their latest quest to raise champions for Nigeria, and for their continuous support through the years.

ND Western’s Corporate Communications Executive, Sayo Jimi-Oluseye, at the virtual media parley held on Monday expressed optimism that a talented pool of athletes from the Niger Delta community would be fished out in the exercise whilst also stating the commitment of the company in ensuring that athletes with potential are sponsored in future.

She said: “As Title Sponsor & Partner for the MoC Athletics Trials, we are really excited to be part of this initiative that would help discover and develop the next athletic champions of Nigeria. The Trials is also a great opportunity to identify young talents from our host communities trying to find a balance between their education and sporting interests. We are optimistic that in the near future, products of this Trials will be recognized champions in Nigeria and the world at large.”

Speaking ahead of the competition, the MoC CEO reiterated the reason for the trials. “We are excited about the return of the MoC Athletics Trials as there is a need to continually replenish our pool of talents. Indeed it has been a while since our last Trials in 2018, we have faced different challenges including the COVID 19 pandemic which has contributed to our inability to host the Trials until now.

“We are thrilled to see one of our key sponsors and partners, ND Western, take the initiative to support this year’s Trials as Title sponsors, reaffirming their relentless commitment to impacting lives by supporting the discovery of young talented athletes across Nigeria, and in the process, directly impacting their host communities. This will play a pivotal role in unearthing Nigeria’s next generation of Athletes for the Paris 2024 and LA 2028 Olympic Games.”

MoC last held its trials in 2018, moving across several cities at the time such as Ughelli, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos.

In an exciting turn of events, some of the athletes that were discovered from the 2018 trials such as 100m prodigy Favour Ashe and promising 100m hurdler Miracle Thompson, amongst others, recently secured track scholarships to the U.S. and are already competing for their respective institutions.

It will be recalled that in 2015, MoC took Nigeria’s track and field space by storm with the Top Sprinter auditions, travelling across several cities including Lagos, Benin, Ibadan, and Enugu to identify and train a new generation of Olympians for Nigeria, with former Nigeria international and Olympic medallists Deji Aliu, Francis Obikwelu, Glory Alozie and Uchenna Emedolu serving as judges at the auditions.