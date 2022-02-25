The government of Ukraine has suspended sporting activities as a result of the life threatening situation happening in the country.

Following the instability in the country, AIPS media reported that the country’s league was suspended after the introduction of martial law by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The suspension cut across the country’s league known as Championship as stated by the Ukrainian football federation.

“The UAF Executive Committee has decided on football competitions in Ukraine under martial law. Taking into account the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to impose martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine, the UAF Executive Committee decided:

– to suspend all football competitions at the national, regional, district and city levels in all age categories throughout Ukraine until a separate decision is made on this issue.”

Meanwhile, the decisive World cup playoff between Ukraine and Scotland in Glasgow on March 24 now looks uncertain.

According to the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Oleksandr Petrakov, he said: “Dear Ukrainian brothers! In this difficult time, we must unite, support each other and believe in our Army and our State. We are on our Ukrainian land and we have nothing to fear!

“I am 64 years old, I have lived in Kyiv all my life, I am here now, I am not going anywhere and I am ready to help my country with what I can and know how. Sport in such moments recedes into the background: the main thing is life, peace, tranquility of people. But I believe that after our quick victory we will continue to prepare for the decisive matches of the National Team of Ukraine in the playoffs of the World Cup.

“We are the whole National Team, all the guys who are always proud to present the Great Nation on the football field! We do not give up, we all think about Ukraine and live in Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!”

Earlier, UEFA stated that they were considering moving the Champions League final away from Russia.

The European footballing body is set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to review its position and also communicate the next line of action.

“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions. Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.”