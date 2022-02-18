Top Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been slammed with a 10-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Nigerians were left in shock when the suspension of Okagbare was announced on the eve of the Women’s 100m semi-final race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After almost seven months of no verdict by the AIU, an outright ban has now been placed on Okagbare who remains Nigeria’s most successful athlete in recent times and one of Africa’s best too

According to the statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Okagbare is banned for five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to cooperate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.

The athlete has the right to appeal against the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 30-days.

More Details to come…