The Nigerian national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, is to receive a cash reward of N25 million from the federal government, for winning the 2020 Afrobasketball Championships in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D’Tigress beat Mali in the final of the Championships in Cameroon in 2021 to win the Afrobasketball women’s title for the third time in a row.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had recommended that a token of appreciation be given to the African queens of the courts for making the nation proud.

The minister, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the request has now received the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAN reports that the impressive D’Tigress also on Sunday qualified as Africa’s sole representative to the FIBA women’s World Cup slated for Sydney, Australia in September.

After losing their first game to China, the Nigerian queens beat the World number five ranked team, France, and their bitter African rivals, Mali, to seal their place in the World Cup finals.

