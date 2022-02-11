Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya (MMA record: 21 wins, 1 loss) won the UFC interim middleweight title when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum (MMA record; 17 wins, 8 losses, 1 no-contest by unanimous decision in a gruelling 5-round affair at the co-main event of UFC 236 back in April 2019.

Adesanya’s opponent at UFC 271, Robert Whittaker (MMA record: 24 wins and 5 losses) was by far the best middleweight around and deservedly the undisputed champion.

A title unification bout was imminent between them. Many people thought the Reaper, Whittaker, will finally stop Adesanya, then the interim champion at the 2019 title unification bout. But Adesanya shut that up when he made quick work of the would-be champion by knocking him out in two rounds.

Both fighters have practically travelled the same road since that last meeting. Adesanya’s much-publicized journey has included defeating the statuesque but nonetheless explosive Yoel Romero in five rounds before dismantling ‘The Eraser’, Paulo Costa in three rounds in a fight that was immediately described by the commentators as “too easy”.

He then decided to punch above his weight class, literally, when he took on then light-heavyweight champ, Jan Blachowicz in that ill-fated 5-round affair that would have made him double champ but instead saw him suffer his first defeat in MMA. He promised to return to middleweight and rule the division with an iron fist and did exactly that when he successfully defended against Italy’s Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in 2021.

Whittaker took some time off and returned to the octagon, an exciting new man ready to take on the world. He defeated former welterweight title contender Darren Till, number 3 ranked middleweight, Jared Cannonier, and former middleweight title contender, Kelvin Gastelum. While he didn’t get a knockout in these three fights, he won all of them via unanimous decisions. This talks about how dominant The Reaper has been in his latest fights.

It is therefore inevitable that their paths would once again cross. In a world where Adesanya doesn’t exist, Whittaker would probably be the king of the middleweights. An intensive wrestler and grappler, one thing I noticed in his return are how patient and how more calculated he has become. So rather than lunging himself into attacks, which was exactly how Israel beat him in that first fight, his attacks are now more measured. His timing is excellent, and with improved striking, his combinations have become sleeker. He’s touching you with every measured swing, not necessarily trying to put you to sleep. This probably explains why his last three fights have all gone to the scorecards. He’s a whole new and very much improved fighter.

But he exists in a world which The Last Style bender, Adesanya, has colonised and indeed bent to his will. Nobody in the middleweight division has solved the Adesanya problem. The only person who came close was Gastelum, and even Gastelum’s model failed Whittaker when he employed it in their first fight. Interestingly, after Israel lost to Blachowicz in light heavyweight through some emphatic wrestling, the middleweights thought they finally had a model that worked. However, Vettori, one of the bigger middleweights, tried it and while he could wrestle Adesanya down, he could hardly keep him down, even allowing him to slither out of a near-naked choke submission attempt.

But if anybody could make the wrestling model work, it has to be Whittaker. And he has said several times that wrestling is a huge part of his game plan. Whatever Whittaker’s improvements, the problem, though, is Adesanya is not impressed.

Asked if Whittaker is getting too much credit, the ever-cocky champ replied: “Yes, way too much. To the point where I’m like, Did he invent a new move or something? Did he reinvent the jab? He improved, yes, but not to the point where people have blown it up to be. I think maybe people just have low standards, that’s all. I just have high standards. He played the game very well against all three opponents, I feel. At the same time, you put those three guys together; they don’t amount to me,” Adesanya concluded.

The main event is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, at the Toyota Centre in Houston.