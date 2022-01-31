Scorpion Spikers Volleyball Club has emerged winners of the second edition of Abuja Inter-club Volleyball Championship 2022 in the men’s and women’s categories.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN) that the final played at the Mambila Barracks on Sunday in Abuja saw Scorpion Spikers VC defeat Karu United 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-20) in the men’s category.

Scorpion Spikers VC beat Defence Spikers 3-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20) in the women’s category. NAN reports that Scorpion Spikers Volleyball Club organised the second edition of the three days Abuja Inter-club Volleyball Championship 2022 in collaboration with the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

Speaking after the match, Abdulahi Muslimu the coach of Scorpion Spikers said he was happy that his teams (male and female) won the championship.

“I am so happy to win this championship, kudos to our teams (male and female) for the wonderful performance they displayed this championship.

“I have promised the academy management to bring the trophies at home. I thank God for this victory.

“This success is as a result of hard work, we train from January to December, from Monday to Friday, morning and evening, Saturday we only train in the morning and Sunday is our resting day,” he said.

He said the team would be prepared for another match next month in Kantogora, Niger state.

“This competition is just like our training and preparation for another Championship in Kantogora. We will go there and return home with trophies,” the coach said.

The captain of Scorpion Spikers female team, Sharon Achi, said it was a great success to win the female competition.

“We played the Defence Spikers in the group stage, they defeated us 3-2 and now we defeated them in the final match 3-1.

“The success is due to teamwork which yielded us a victory. We are going to start preparation immediately for the Kantogora Championship next month in Niger state,” she said.

Participating teams include Defence Spikers, Nyanya spikers, Legend spikers, Karu united, Life Camp volleyball club, and the host scorpion spikers volleyball club.

NAN reports that each team has a male and female team, making a total of 12 teams. The competition, which began on Friday at the Mambila barracks, Abuja, ended on January 30.

(NAN)