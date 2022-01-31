Two different individuals at two different elections were on Monday elected as presidents of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, as a new twist was added to the prolonged crisis bedevilling the basketball family.

In parallel elections held in Benin City, Edo State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Musa Kida, and former player, Mark Igoche, were returned as new NBBF Presidents.

The Abuja Election

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports had issued a directive that the NBBF election should hold in Abuja just like the other sports federation did last year (2021) but that was immediately countered by the Kida faction.

The Kida faction noted that a Congress had constitutionally ratified Benin City for the NBBF Elective Congress before the process was interrupted.

However, on Monday, a faction made up mostly of past and present players went on with their polls at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja where Igoche Mark and Osita Nwachukwu were elected as NBBF President and Vice President respectively.

As contained in a statement issued after the Abuja election, the North-central Representatives, Igoche had 11 votes, while Osita Nwachukwu, representing South-east Zone also polled 11 votes to emerge as Vice President.

Other zonal representatives elected were; Mohammed Lawal Na’Allah (North-west), Ibrahim Gimba (North-east), Kingsley Aigbonaga (South-south), and Josiah Amedu (South-west).

Chairman of the electoral committee for the Abuja exercise, Suleman Muhammed, and vice-chairman of the FCT Basketball Association, said he was pleased that the election was free and fair in line with the Sports Ministry’s directive.

“I am very happy to see that the election was conducted in line with Sports Ministry’s directive. The election was very free and fair,” Muhammed stated.

In his acceptance speech, shortly after being sworn in, Igoche Mark said he was happy that stakeholders rejected the attempt to impose those who will ruin the affairs of the federation while appealing for all concerned stakeholders to unite and build the game.

“For me, it is exciting because, for the first time, stakeholders came together to take the bull by the horn, they have resisted every attempt of imposition. This is time to build the game of basketball. I want all to come together and join in building basketball. “Mark started.

Others on the NBBF Board from the Abuja election are; Stanely Gumut (Players Representative), Tope Oluwosulu (Paramilitary Representative), and Scott Nnaji (Technical/Coaches Representative).

The Edo elction

Originally fixed for October 31, 2021, the election was suspended on the directive of the Ministry of Sports who, among other things, said it wanted to reconcile the warring parties for which it instituted a committee.

The findings and recommendations of the committee were not made public and that infuriated ex-players who are averse to Kida’s return and staged a parallel election in Abuja.

The ex-players stated in the letter dated January 24, 2022, “Hon Minister Sir, you may recall that owing to this protracted leadership crisis within the basketball community, you constituted a reconciliation committee to reach out to the various factions with the view of seeking and achieving an amicable resolution forthwith.

“Regrettably, since its inauguration, the reconciliation committee has not in any way delivered on its mandate so as to warrant the hurried chase towards the basketball federation elections, which we are informed will be holding on the 31st.

“Sir, we have it on good authority and beyond shadows of doubt that, the players who are the main stakeholders of this game have not been consulted, contacted and no meeting has been held with the reconciliation committee.

“There is no publication of a report from the reconciliation committee on their efforts, findings, and prescriptions. The implication is that the crisis that led to the formation of the committee is far from being resolved.

“It is sacrosanct to inform you, Sir, that by the conventional practice known to us, a notice of election is usually given 21 days to the election date, and electoral guidelines are advanced to bring stakeholders to speed as to the election itinerary.

Regardless of the resentment by the ex-players, the election in Benin City went on with representatives of FIBA and the Nigeria Olympic Committee in attendance as observers.

This development many believe may have validated the exercise ahead of the said election in Abuja.

Kida was returned by the delegates from states across the federation with 37 votes, which translated to be unanimous votes for him to head the NBBF for the next four years.

For the Vice President post, another basketball veteran administrator, Babs Ogunade, was re-elected when he defeated former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji, with 30 to seven votes while one vote was void.

Other board members from the Benin election include; North-central Rep. Adamu Janlong, North-east Rep. Abba Kaka, North-west Rep. Surajo Yusuf, South-east Rep. Ugo Udezue, South-south Rep. Musa Kida, South-west Rep. Olumide Oyedeji, and International Rep, Sam Ahmedu

Like NBBF, like AFN

What transpired in Abuja and Benin City on Monday is not totally alien to sports politics in Nigeria. Two parallel elections were held in Kebbi and Abuja in June 2021 to elect leaders for the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

One of the elections produced Ibrahim Gusau as president while the other produced Tonobok Okowa as AFN president.

After weeks of dilly-dallying, the World Athletics recognised Mr. Okowa who emerged from the Abuja election.

It is expected that FIBA will also soon affirm which of the boards it will recognise and work with going forward even though the handwriting appears clear having elected to supervise the exercise in Benin City.

For now, all attempts at reaching NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi who is the Sports Ministry’s representative in the NBBF, were unsuccessful as her two lines were switched off.