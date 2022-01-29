The home advantage finally paid off for Ashleigh Barty on Saturday as she beat Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 to claim the Australian Open, thereby becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win the title.

Barty accomplished her goal without dropping a set throughout the tournament though she had some help from the home crowd at the Rod Laver Arena as she battled back from 5-1 down in the second set. This title adds to the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon titles, leaving just the US Open for her to complete the set of Grand Slam titles.

Barty has not lost a match in 2022, and the final was her 11th consecutive victory in the year. The 25-year-old World No.1 was gracious in her victory to acknowledge the help she got from the crowd and how the support helped her relax and play her best tennis.

“As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament has been being able to share with so many and you guys sitting out in the crowd have been nothing short of exceptional. This crowd is one of the most fun I have played in front of and you guys brought me so much joy out here today that you relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis

For Collins, who has battled back from surgery, she admitted envying Barty’s game and hopes to adapt some of what she has seen from the champion into her game for the future.

Barty won $2.875 million for the two weeks while Collins went home with $1.575 million.