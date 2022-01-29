Beijing organisers reported another 36 coronavirus infections among Olympic Winter Games participants on Saturday, the vast majority from positive tests on arrival in China.

The organising committee said there were 1,418 Olympic-related arrivals on Friday with 29 turning out to be positive for the coronavirus.

This number includes 19 athletes or team members.

Seven further infections were discovered through the routine testing of those in the ‘closed loop’ system, which keeps those involved with the Games apart from the Chinese population.

Arrivals must also provide two negative PCR tests as part of China’s zero-COVID policy.

Anyone who tests positive must isolate at a dedicated location.

A return is possible after two negative PCR tests, or after 10 days with one negative test.

Those individuals are then listed as close contacts and tested twice a day for a period of seven days.

Late Friday the Canadian Olympic committee said five of its delegation, without naming them, had entered isolation after testing positive.

Slovenian snowboarder Zan Kosir has also tested positive ahead of the Feb. 4 opening ceremony having already arrived in Beijing while various members of the powerful Norwegian cross country team picked up infections prior to departure.

(dpa/NAN)