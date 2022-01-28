Rafael Nadal is through to the 2022 Australian Open final after a four-set win over Matteo Berrettini on Friday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

The 2009 winner took the first two sets 6-3 6-2 but he lost the third 6-3 then recovered to take the fourth set 6-3.

The match was five minutes short of three hours as the 35-year-old continued his remarkable return to action after almost five months layoff.

Nadal is now just one match away from winning his 21st Grand Slam title-to pull ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are locked on 20.

In the post-match interview, Nadal said, “For me, it is all about the Australian Open…more than anything else.

“It is just an amazing event that; as I said a couple of days ago, I have been a little bit unlucky in my career with injuries but whenever I have played amazing finals with good chances-against Novak [Djokovic] in 2012; against Roger [Federer] in 2019, I was close a couple of times.

”I feel very lucky that I won once in my career-2009 but I never thought about another chance in 2022 so it is just trying to enjoy the victory of today and the after tomorrow, I will try my best.”

His final opponent will not be easy as it will be either world No.2, Daniil Medvedev, or No.5, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal has been in six Australian finals, and he won his first time, beating Federer in five sets in 2009. He has, however,, lost four finals-to Djokovic in 2012; Stan Wawrinka in 2014; Federer in 2017; and again to Djokovic in 2019.