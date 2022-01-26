The organisers of the maiden edition of Ludo Championship Nigeria 2022 on Tuesday said the tournament would bring many passionate fans together because of its uniqueness and ability to foster unity.

Olayide Graham, proprietor, Gbolad Continental Ventures, the organisers of the event, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the competition would focus on youth development and capturing the interest of lovers of the game.

According to Graham, the event is set to hold from February 20, 2022, to the end of June 2022, nationwide.

“Ludo is a game of strategy board game for two or four players aimed at one person defeating opponents by raising their token from start to the finish.

“The idea is created to bring the game into the limelight, foster peace, help reduce stress, tension, improve the reasoning faculty, build mental strength, and most importantly, reward participants.

“Our overall strategy is using the Ludo Game to empower the youth especially people with disabilities, the aged, and the multicultural/multi-ethnic groups in Nigeria,” Graham told NAN.

She added that while sponsors and partners are needed for the event, the premier event will capture the attention of lovers of the game.

She said it would be given widespread publicity to attract a large audience, talk about the many benefits that corporate bodies can get through their participation as they experience the excitement of the Ludo competition.

The tournament will hold the preliminary sessions in local government areas as every local government is expected to compete, and provide representatives for the state championship.

