After four hours and eight minutes and some angry rants, Rafael Nadal survived Denis Shapovalov‘s comeback to qualify for his 36th Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday morning.

The world No.6, who had not played competitively for almost four months, is now just two wins away from capturing a 21st Grand Slam title that will take him ahead of both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal made it through 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena but Shapovalov did not take kindly to alleged time wasting by the former world No.1. The Canadian world No.14 had a verbal tirade and rant at the umpire Carlos Bernardes at the beginning of the second set, labelling him ‘corrupt’.

“You started the clock like 45 seconds ago and he is not ready to play,” Shapovalov blurted out angrily at the umpire. “You started the clock like so long ago and he is still not ready to play. You’ve gotta code him.

“Code him, to which the umpire replied, “For what?” Shapovalov answered, “He’s not ready to play!,” to which the umpire replied, “Yeah but you are not ready to play, because you came to talk to me.”

It was after this that Shapovalov said, “You guys are all corrupt! You guys are all corrupt!” The 22-year-old was ultimately done in by his 51 unforced errors to Nadal’s 28. Although he served 20 aces in the match and had more match winners -53 – to 41 for Nadal.

Nadal, seeking his second title at Melbourne Park, after his 2009 triumph, said in his post-match interview, “I was completely destroyed after that.

“Very tough. Very warm, Honestly I didn’t practice for it. I was a little bit lucky at the beginning of the fifth. I think at the beginning of the match I was playing great then I know how difficult it is to play a player like Denis. He is very talented. “For me, it is amazing to be in the semi-finals.”

He will face either one of a resurgent Gael Monfils or seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini.