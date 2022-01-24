French world number 61 Alize Cornet had an emotional victory on Monday, upsetting her round fourth-round opponent Simona Halep of Romania.

It helped her secure a spot in the last eight after over 15 years of Grand Slam appearances.

Cornet was understandably emotional after her 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory in two hours and 33 minutes, beating the finalist of the 2018 Australian Open during their showdown.

“It’s never too late to try again,” Cornet said.

It was the first time the French veteran made it to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament in a staggering 62 separate appearances over a decade and a half.

“To go to my first quarter-final, it’s just a dream come true. I don’t know what to say, it’s just magic,” said an emotional Cornet after the match.

“We were both dying on the court from the heat and we kept going for 2.5 hours, with all our hearts,” she said.

In the quarter-finals, Cornet will face American world number 30, Danielle Collins.

Xinhua/NAN