The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has released the line-up of its programmes for the year 2022.

HFN Secretary-General, Mohammed Maigidansanma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the federation would be involved in a lot of competitions, both local and international.

“The Federation has more than 20 events to make the year full of activities to enhance the development of the sport in the country.”

He said the first activity of the year would be the 2021 edition of the National Division One Handball League in Edo in February.

“The competition was to have been held in 2021 but was moved because of the usual issues. Now the actual date of the event has not been fixed. The Federation and the host state have been working to make the competition a memorable event.”

Maigidansanma also said the 28th Women Junior Africa Nations Championship in Conakry in Guinea will hold from February 19 to 26.

The HFN official further disclosed that the continental grading for selected referees, organised by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB), would hold from July 16 to July 23.

He added that the Federation’s National Council Meeting which would have the chairmen of each club and state representatives as participants will hold in December to round up the year’s activities.

Below are the other events lined up for the year:

1. The 17th Women Youth Africa Nations Championship in Conakry, Guinea from Feb. 27 to March 6

2. The National Under-18 and Under-21 Championship Male and Female in March in Lagos

3. The 29th Super Cup Male and Female in the Niger Republic in April

4. The 38th Africa Clubs Championships for Women’s Cup in the Niger Republic from April 8 to April 17

5. The International Handball Federation (IHF) Men, Junior and Youth Challenge Trophy in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from April 11 to April 17

6. The Prudent Energy Premier League First Phase at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in May

7. The 25th Men’s Senior African Nations Cup in Morocco from June 22 to July 2

8. The National Under-12 and Under-15 Handball Championship in Sokoto from July to August for Boys and Girls

9. The Prudent Energy Premier League Second Phase in October in Lagos

10. The 2022 National Division One Handball League from November to December in Edo

11. The National Handball Open Championship in December

