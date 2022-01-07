Novak Djokovic is in COVID-19 detention in Melbourne as he tries to get exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination but to defend his title, which would be a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Joining the male world No.1 in detention is Czech female player, Renata Voracova, who has had her visa cancelled and has been advised to leave the country.

A statement from the organisers on Friday said: “Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia.”

Former No.1, Rafael Nadal, joined the conversation and said that despite being sorry about Djokovic’s plight, the Serb knew the consequences for his action.

“If he wanted, he would be playing without a problem,” Nadal said on Wednesday.

“He has taken his own position and everybody is free to take their position. But there are consequences. I don’t like the situation. In some ways, I feel sorry for him. But he knew the conditions months ago. He made his own decision.”

Nadal continued: “The world, in my opinion, has suffered enough [without] not following the rules.

“I don’t encourage anyone [about the vaccine]. Everyone must do what feels good, including him. But there are rules. If you don’t want to get the vaccine, you can have some troubles.” His appeal will be heard on Monday to decide whether his exemption will be valid to participate in the tournament.

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to serve off on January 17.