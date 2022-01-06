World No.1 male tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has been asked to leave Australia just a day after he was allowed in.

The Serb had posted on Instagram on Wednesday of his happiness at being allowed into the country despite his non-vaccinated status.

According to reports from the BBC and tennisworldusa, Djokovic has not left the Melbourne Airport since he arrived.

The Serbia President, Aleksandar Vucic, has waded into the matter and he is not pleased at how one of Serbia’s icons is being treated.

“Just got off the phone with Novak Djokovic,” Vucic told tennisworldusa. “I told our Novak that the whole Serbia is with him, and that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest possible period.”

Djokovic had revealed in an Instagram post he had been granted “exemption permission” that would allow him to compete in Australia and try to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

This was always on the cards as Australia Prime Minister, Scott Morrison had said there would be no different treatment or exemption for anyone that did not meet Australia’s travel and Covid-19 rules.

“This is a fight for everyone. If that evidence is insufficient, then he [Djokovic] won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,” Mr Morrison reiterated on Tuesday evening.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever,” Mr Morrison added.

Djokovic has been a vehement anti-vaccination proponent and has sought a waiver to travel without being vaccinated. The 2022 Australian Open serves off on January 17.