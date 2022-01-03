The President of Judo Federation of Nigeria (JFN), Musa Oshodi, on Monday, said part of the activities lined up for the first quarter of 2022 would be an open trial, slated for January.

Mr Oshodi made the revelation in a statement that contains his new year message to the sports fraternity and the federation’s plan for the year, which is to take it to an enviable height.

“I am delighted to address the entire Nigeria Judo family as we roll from the year 2021 into a prosperous new year, 2022.

“I appreciate the Almighty for giving us the opportunity to witness the new year, the unflinching resolute to ensure our long-awaited desire “Judo for Judokas and the family,” led by a member, is worthy of commendation.

“By this achievement, we have established in our country a culture that is in tandem with global best practices.

“Your understanding and support since the beginning of the tenure is also commended and will not be taken for granted,” he said.

Mr Oshodi added that his administration was ready to reposition the federation.

“I would like to say for the umpteenth time that I will give my best to reposition and rebrand Nigerian Judo so that together we will take our dear sport, Judo, to the desired level, which is Olympic height.

“In our just three months in office, a lot of ground has been covered, and this couldn’t have been possible if not for the collaboration of the other board members who are equally determined to break all the obstacles of progress.

“All other stakeholders who have been supporting all this while are equally commended.

“While I wish you a prosperous new year, I will like to give you a hint of what the year 2022 has in store for all of us. It will be a year of challenges, no doubt on the part of every member,” he said.

Mr Oshodi added “Our major challenge is funding. Nevertheless, I am assuring you that with the structure in place and from the feelers I have been getting, this shall soon become a thing of the past.

“We will ensure that the calendar of the year activities released recently will not just end on paper but a document that will be adhered to strictly as a tool of action.

“As part of efforts to establish a formidable National team, the trials coming up in the last week of January should be taken as a missionary act.

“Our Annual registration through the secretariat will commence from January 1 and end on the 15th of the month. It’s mandatory as a major tool for database building.

“This exercise will involve all major stakeholders; athletes, coaches, referees, and Judo administrators, board members, state and club chairmen. We are all enjoined to approach the secretariat for details,” he said.

Mr Oshodi also disclosed that the road to the Commonwealth Games had started, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure good outings.

“I am convinced that if we work together as a united family that does not allow cracks, lizards will not find a place in our wall.

“We will overcome all our challenges and make our sport, Judo, an enviable art.

“The task and collaborative gesture equally involve our members in the diaspora, and to ensure and sustain the spirit, a committee on Nigeria Judo in the diaspora will be set up along with other committees this month.

“The board under my watch will encourage constructive criticism as this is the only way we can get to the promised land,” he said.

The JFN President also added “We should allow the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness to drive our daily acts.

“I will like to enjoin all that have misunderstandings, particularly those with litigation or planning to have one, to allow the federation to resolve it internally as a family.

“A five-man presidential committee will be set up to look into such cases during the trials in January. The committee will be led by the Vice‐President of the Federation, Mrs Lovet Howell.

“To all our members who were lost to the cold arms of death, I pray that the Almighty will forgive them their sins and accept their return, and grant us and their immediate families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” Mr Oshodi concluded.

(NAN)