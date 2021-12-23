Enoch Adegoke and Olympic medallist Ese Brume have emerged as the male and female winners of the Senior Athlete of the Year award at the 2021 Athletic Heat Track N Field Awards.

Adegoke with his latest feat at the recent ceremony at the Ebonylife Place in Victoria Island becomes the only athlete to have won the Athletic Heat Award for every category he has been nominated for since the maiden edition in 2017.

His first win was the Youth Athlete of the Year category in 2017 while he won the Junior Athlete of the Year award back to back in the year 2018 and 2019 and now has won the Senior Athlete of the Year award.

Interestingly, he was also nominated alongside Divine Oduduru and Chukwebuka Enekwechi who finished as runner-ups.

“It’s been an eventful 2021. I feel grateful to God for having my performances get recognized and awarded. Thanks to Athletic Heat for this wonderful initiative. God bless ” the Olympic 100m Finalist said in appreciation for his award.” Adegoke said after receiving his latest award.

For Female Senior Athlete of the Year Ese Brume, this was the second year the Olympic medallist would be winning the Award, which Diamond league Winner Tobi Amusan and Tokyo Olympic semifinalist Grace Nwokocha were runner ups. She first won it in 2019 when she leapt to a Bronze in the Long Jump at the IAAF World Championships.

The event also had Favour Ofili, the African Indoor and National U20 record holder, won the award for the Female U20 athlete of the year and the Next Rated Athlete of the year, Udodi Onwuzurike, the World Junior 200m champion, winning the Male U20 Athlete of the year as well as the Breakout Athlete of the Year.

Other athletes who won awards at the event were, Taiye Ayenuro the female U15 Athlete of the Year, Iloba Godspower the Male U15 athlete of the Year, David Aya the Male U18 Athlete of the year, Nse Imabong the world Junior 400m champion, who went home with the Female U18 Athlete of the Year award while the Coach of the year was Olympic coach, George Obiano.

Making of Champions’ Dare Popoola won the Track and Field Writer of the Year Award as Sarah Olamide bagged the Social Media Personality of the Year award.

Special Recognition was given to Delta State Sports Commission, Dr Solomon Alao, Coach Edirin Owivri, Coach Mavuah Esabunor, Mr Olalekan Oyinlola of Leks Sports NG, Mr Austin Orogun and Mr Isaac Chinedu for their contribution to Track and Field in Nigeria in various capacities.

The event was attended by the cremè de la cremé of Nigerian track and field sports, invited guests as well as families and friends of the nominated athletes.

The event was sponsored by the Ebonylife place, MTN, Yesir foundation, Maxout Fitness, Gooddeeds, Linkfric, WeShootSports and endorsed by the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.