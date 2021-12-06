The United States will be staging a ‘diplomatic boycott’ on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This was confirmed by the White House on Monday.

The decision to boycott next year’s Winter Games was delivered during a White House press briefing, where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained that the US will not be establishing an official presence at the international event.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PCR’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Psaki announced.

“The athletes on team USA have our full support, we will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home, we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

She explained that the “US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PCR’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that.

“As the president has told President Xi, standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans, we have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and we feel strongly in our position,” Psaki said, adding that Washington will continue its efforts to promote human rights in China.

The Beijing Winter Olympics is billed to take place from February 4th to 20th, 2022.