Folashade Oluwafemiayo lifted 152.5kg in Tbilisi on Friday to take the gold in the 86kg division at the World Para Powerlifting Championship.

It was Oluwafemiayo’s fourth world record in 2021 and third consecutive World Championship gold medal.

Oluwafemiayo has now won three successive championships; starting in Mexico in 2017; Nur-Sultan in 2019 and now in Tbilisi. This is in addition to the gold and silver medals she won at the 2020 and 2012 Olympic Games.

“I feel very good. I feel on top of the world,” Oluwafemiayo said after the unprecedented feat.

“You find out that you would not do something that draws your attention away from the game.

“So it’s because I have a passion for Para powerlifting and I put in my mind that whenever I go out for a competition, I will win the gold there.”

Two other Nigerian lifters-Bose Omolayo and Lucy Ejuke have also won gold to send Nigeria into second place on the medals table, behind China with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.