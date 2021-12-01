Table tennis superstar, Quadri Aruna, has set yet another record.

This is coming just a few days after his historic feat in Houston Texas, United States, where he emerged as the first player from the continent to make it to the quarter-final stage at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

The latest record for Aruna is coming on the heels of the latest ITTF ranking released on Tuesday where the Nigerian soared to the 13th position; the highest ever attained by an African player.

The Nigerian was ranked 17th in the world before the tournament in Houston but Aruna gained four steps up in the ranking to be rated 13th in the ITTF ranking being the first by an African.

Being the biggest mover among the top 20 players in the world, Aruna has continued to raise the bar for other African players to emulate with his superlative performance at major competitions.

Already, he has earned a place among the top 20 players invited for the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTTF) Cup Finals scheduled for December 4 to 7 in Singapore.

An excited Aruna said after the ranking was released it meant more work for him.

“I am so excited to improve my world ranking, and this means I must work hard to remain on top in the world. This is another task I must face in my career, and I will not relent to do my best as I look forward to the WTTF Cup Finals taking place this weekend in Singapore.”

For the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, the latest feat achieved by Aruna would surely motivate other upcoming players to work harder.

“We are so excited that within one week, Aruna has set two African records as the first to reach the quarterfinal of the World Championships as well as the first African to be ranked 13th in the world. This for us as a federation means we must find another Aruna who can exceed what he has done.

“Our focus remains the cadet and junior and we are going to ensure we organize tournaments and expose them to international competitions. I must also commend Aruna for his conduct within and outside the table because he has shown to be a good ambassador of the sport and we hope to complement this feat by ensuring we unearth more Arunas,” Tikon said.