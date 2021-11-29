The University of Lagos has reiterated its resolve to stage the ‘best ever’ Nigeria University Games (NUGA) as the multi-sports fiesta returns to its campus for the fourth time.

The Vice-Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made this affirmation at the colourful ceremony where the official logo and theme song for NUGA 2022 were made public at the school’s Akoka campus.

The symbolic lighting of the Games Torch, which also signals the official countdown for the multi-sports showpiece, was also part of the event.

According to the UNILAG VC, aside from the other numerous gains, NUGA 2022 will, more importantly, be showcasing the schools’ unique breed of students to the rest of the world.

“NUGA Games is about our students and we want to showcase UNILAG students as one of the best all over the world in terms of sports, academics, innovation and in the area of entrepreneurship,” he said.

Mr Ogundipe was full of praise for the Project Lead 2022 UNILAG-NUGA Games LOC, Idris Olorunnimbe, and his team who he said have been working tirelessly at delivering a world-class event.

Mr Olorunnimbe, the founder and chief executive officer of The Temple Company, said UNILAG is raising the bar for the Games.

“I am excited for the Nigerian youths. Luckily, we have another four months to prepare for the Games, which is in March. The facilities are currently being upgraded. Since UNILAG is hosting, Lagos is hosting; so, we are going to use the state’s facilities … It is definitely going to be UNILAG like never before,” he stated.

Glory days

On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who led the symbolic lighting of the Games Torch urged the country’s Ivory Towers to return to the glory days when they played a major part in the production of footballers, athletes, sportsmen and women who represented Nigeria in major International competitions.

“Let’s bring those glory days back; the University of Lagos gave us Adokie Amiesimaka, Adeolu Adekola and others, University of Ibadan gave us Mutiu Adepoju, Edith Agoye and others…

“In athletics, our universities provided us with Enefiok Udobong, Olusoji Fasuba, Ambrose Ezenwa, Bisi Afolabi and very recently Enoch Adegoke, who got to the finals of the 100 metres men’s event at the Tokyo Olympics.

“In Basketball, there is Olumide Oyedeji, in Taekwondo, there is a Chika Chukwumerije who is an Olympic medalist.”

The minister urged NUGA to get more private sector partners on board by working with the alumni associations of member institutions to help with the provision of facilities and funding.

The 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games is slated for March 16 to 27, 2022.