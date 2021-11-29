Nigeria’s number one, Marylove Edwards and Nigeria-born Canadian, Chitanna Nwadike emerged champions in the second leg of the ITF World Tennis J5 Tour decided on Sunday at the National Tennis Complex of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Marylove seeded number one and 394 on the ITF list, thrashed Egypt’s Joody Elkady seeded number two and 994 on the ITF list, in two straight 6-1, 6-4 to win the girl’s singles title in front of home fans.

Nwadike, seeded tournament number eight and 1716 on the ITF ranking list, defeated unseeded Muktar Andu from Great Britain (who is 1955 on the ITF list), in two straight 6-3, 6-3 to lift the boys’ title in grand style.

It should be noted that Emmanuel Michael and Marylove were the boys and girls’ singles champions during the first leg of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the duo, Amadike Chetanna and Ekpenyong David, outlasted promising Gradin Harrison and Jimoh Franklin 6-4,6-1 to be crowned champions in the boy’s doubles event in grand style.

While the pair, Marylove and Romi Cohen, emerged champions in the girl’s doubles event after their 6-3,6-3 victory over the duo, Jody Elkady and Josephine Yakubu, on Saturday.