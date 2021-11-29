Despite the uncertainties that greeted Nigeria’s participation at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers in Angola, D’Tigers are through to the next phase of the qualifiers.

Led by captain fantastic Ike Diogu, D’Tigers made it back-to-back wins on Sunday night at the Pavilhão Multiusos Acácias Rubras in Angola, as they out-dunked Uganda 95-69.

The massive victory over Uganda came on the heels of the two-point win over Mali 24 hours earlier.

D’Tigers, on their official Twitter handle, wrote: “Thank you to the team and staff that showed up this weekend.

“Despite the lack of support & organisation, the team showed up.

“S/o to our captains for bringing this crew together to keep Nigeria Basketball going.”

After starting out on a losing note against Cape Verde and managing just a slim win over Mali, D’Tigers needed a convincing win over Uganda to keep their World Cup hopes alive and they delivered on that.

D’Tigers were businesslike in their approach to the game against Uganda; taking the first quarter 25-18.

The team continued from where they stopped in the second quarter as they recorded a 28-19 lead; thus amassing a 16 point lead (53-37) at halftime.

D’Tigers did not take their foot off the pedal in the third, winning 14-8.

Any hope for an unlikely Uganda fightback in the fourth quarter was extinguished as the former African champions took the game 28-24 to wrap off a thrilling encounter with a 95-69 win

Leading by example, Diogu capped what has been an impressive tournament with 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block with a +34 efficiency rating.

Omotayo Ogundiran, who scored 19 points in the win over Mali on Saturday, contributed 11 points against the Ugandans.

He added four assists and two steals while Keith Omoerah also scored 11 points. He also put up three assists and five rebounds and one steal.

Assistant captain Ben Uzoh scored 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and seven turnovers in the game.

Sixteen nations are vying for the continent’s five spots in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.