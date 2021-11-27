Ismael Sadjo has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon held on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

Sadjo posted a blistering 29 minutes 45 seconds run to win the highly competitive race.

Subject to ratification, Sadjo’s time is a new 10km national record.

He proved too strong for other competitors in the men’s race, and there was no doubt about his intentions to clinch the N1 million prize.

Sadjo took an early lead and was unchallenged as he coasted to a comfortable finish at the Warri Stadium finish point.

Stephen Joshua Daylop came in second, finishing in 30.54 minutes, while 2019 champion, Emmanuel Gyan, was third.

In the women’s race, Joy Abiye-David also created a new course record.

She clocked 35.02 minutes while Rose Akusho was second with 35.04 and Moseje Vera Yohanna finished third at 36.30 minutes.

Delta State deputy governor Kingsley Brurutu Otuaro flagged off the race, followed by an enthusiastic take-off by the athletes.

“It was indeed a pleasure completing in the Warri Effurun Peace Marathon,” said Sadjo.

“I am equally pleased running a good time. I really worked hard at training and so I’m happy my efforts are yielding results,” Sadjo added.