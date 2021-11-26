Despite losing their first qualifying match for the FIBA 2023 World Cup against Cape Verde on Friday afternoon 79-71, D’Tigers’ coach, Julius Nwosu, is confident his team will improve as the tournament progresses.

The game was tied 66-66 with about four minutes left on the clock but the Nigerians were dominated in the fourth quarter by the Cape Verdeans, who recorded their third consecutive victory over D’Tigers. The 12-point loss in the fourth did the Nigerians in as they lost by eight points.

”It was a very good game,” said Nwosu after the game.

“We came out and did a lot of the things we planned in our game plan to do. They came out and executed their plays. And they showed why they have been together for many years. It’s a team that is always together. To me, my team did very well. It’s just that we needed a little more time.

“Our guys are pro, whereas these Cape Verde players are mostly locals. It’s just an issue with [our] programme. [Keith] Omoerah is here with us now, but he might not be next time because of his club.”

Omoerah scored 13 points, same with the returning Ike Diogu while Ben Uzoh recorded the first double-double-11 points and 11 assists but it was not enough as the Cape Verde team burned their Nigerian opponents from their excellent perimeter shooting. While D’Tigers made just three of 26, their conquerors buried 12 of their 34 shots.

The Nigerians will play Mali on Saturday and Uganda on Sunday in what has become must-win matches in the round-robin if they are to qualify for the next round, which is scheduled for July 1, 2022, in a yet-to-be determined venue.