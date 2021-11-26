Israel’s Romi Cohen, on Thursday, beat Ozi-oiza Yakubu of Nigeria 6-0, 7-5 to qualify for the singles semi-finals of the ongoing J5 World Tennis Championships in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played in the second leg of the ITF Tennis world Tour J5 Abuja, which commenced on November 24 at the tennis complex of the Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Cohen told NAN that she was very happy about the victory. “My performance was better than the previous week that I played, I worked and fought hard to deserve this victory.

“Defeating my opponent was a great task. My plan is to win the tournament’s finals,” she said.

“I did a good calculation and I hope to lift the trophy this time around. I will put my best to hit my target”.

Cohen said she would devote time perfecting her tactics for Friday’s semi-final match against either Ohunene Yakubu of Nigeria or Joody Elkady of Egypt in the singles category.

In another female singles category, Ohunene Yakubu beat Rebecca Ekpenyong 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for the semifinals.

In the male singles category round of 16, Lucky Danjuma defeated Marshall Hulett of South Africa 6-3, 6-4, while Mukhtar Andu of Great Britain beat Desmond Ayaaba of Ghana 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In another match played in the male doubles category, Daniel Crowie and Marshall Hulett, both of South Africa, defeated Nigeria’s duo of Jibril Adamu and Isaac Danjuma 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16.

Emmanuel Jebutu and Chika Nwaozuzu of US flogged Fortune Joseph and Yassine Mahmah of Morocco 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16.

A total of 45 players from Nigeria (host), Canada, the US, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, and South Africa are participating in the championships.

NAN reports that the J5 ITF World Tennis Tour, which started on November 24 will end on Sunday, November 28.

