World No.3 ranked Alexander Zverev finished his 2021 season on a high by winning the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals with straight-sets victory over No.2, Daniil Medvedev.

The 6-4 6-4 victory followed his semi-final final triumph over No.1, Novak Djokovic.

The 24-year-old German secured his second triumph in 75 minutes and he achieved this without dropping a set. He won his first ATP Finals title in 2018 by beating Djokovic.

In the on-court interview immediately after his victory, Zverev said, “It is special, and I am super thrilled and happy right now. There is no better way to end the season than winning here. I am incredibly happy and I am already looking forward to next year.”

Zverev also revealed he is now looking to win a first Grand Slam title in 2022. “Look, I’ve won on every level except for the Slams. It’s the only thing I’m missing and I’ll do whatever I can to change that next season.

“I’m already looking forward to 2022 because I know that I still have things to improve,” Zverev told SportKlub.

Zverev earned 59 victories on tour this season – the highest by any player on tour. He also won the Tokyo Olympic singles gold medal.